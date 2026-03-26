The IDF announced that Yesterday (Wednesday), the Israeli Air Force struck and eliminated Hassan Mohammad Bashir, a senior commander in Hezbollah’s anti-tank array in the Hajir area.

As part of his position, Bashir advanced hundreds of terror attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians. In addition, Bashir commanded several terrorist cells that carried out continuous anti-tank fire toward northern Israel.

In recent months, Bashir had begun integrating into the anti-tank array north of the Litani River and has since been involved in training numerous terrorists.

According to the IDF, Bashir’s elimination undermines Hezbollah’s capabilities to continue advancing terrorist attack plans against Israeli civilians and IDF troops.