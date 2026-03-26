On the Shabbat before Passover, known as Shabbat HaGadol (the “Great Sabbath"), we read a special Haftorah drawn from the closing chapter of the prophet Malachi (3:4-24). It is a passage that stands at the intersection of past and future, weaving together memory, warning and hope into a single, powerful message.

At first glance, the text appears to be a familiar prophetic rebuke. Malachi speaks of a people who have grown lax in their spiritual commitments, whose service of G-d has become perfunctory rather than heartfelt. He calls for a return to authenticity, envisioning a time when “the offering of Judah and Jerusalem shall be pleasing to the Lord as in days of old" (3:4).

But the prophet is not merely longing for a bygone era. He is issuing a challenge to all of us.

“I will draw near to you for judgment" (3:5), G-d declares, identifying a range of moral failings such as deceit, exploitation and injustice. These are not abstract sins. They reflect a society in which ethical boundaries have eroded, where right and wrong are no longer clearly distinguished and where convenience often triumphs over conscience.

It is a sobering message, particularly on the eve of Passover, a holiday that celebrates not only physical liberation but moral purpose. The Exodus from Egypt was not simply about escaping bondage; it was about becoming a people bound by law, responsibility and higher ideals.

Freedom, the Haftorah reminds us, is never meant to be an end in and of itself. It is a means to something greater.

And yet, just as the prophet’s words seem to build toward condemnation, the tone shifts in a striking and unexpected way.

“For I, the Lord, have not changed; and you, the children of Jacob, have not been consumed" (3:6).

In a single verse, Malachi offers reassurance that is as profound as it is enduring. Despite human failings, despite moments of distance and doubt, the covenant between G-d and the Jewish people remains intact. It is a relationship rooted not in perfection but in permanence.

That enduring bond is what has sustained the Jewish people across centuries of upheaval and uncertainty. It is what has allowed us to move forward even when circumstances seemed overwhelming and to rebuild even after moments of profound loss.

But survival alone is not enough.

“Return unto Me and I will return unto you" (3:7), G-d calls out.

With these words, responsibility comes into focus. The path forward requires effort. It demands that we look inward, that we examine not only the world around us but the choices we make within it. Redemption is not imposed from above; it is cultivated from below.

The prophet goes on to draw a distinction between those who serve G-d and those who do not, underscoring the idea that identity is not merely inherited but lived. It is shaped through action, through commitment, through the willingness to stand for something even when it is difficult to do so.

Only then, at the conclusion of the Haftorah, does G-d turn toward the future with one of the most stirring promises in all of Scripture: “Behold, I will send you Elijah the prophet before the coming of the great and awesome day of the Lord" (3:23).

Elijah, the harbinger of redemption, represents the possibility of transformation. He embodies the belief that history is not fixed, that brokenness can be repaired and that a better future lies within reach.

It is no coincidence that this promise is read just days before the Seder, when we pour a cup for Elijah and open the door in anticipation of his arrival. The gesture is simple, but its meaning is profound: redemption can come at any moment, if we are prepared for it.

And it is precisely here, at the threshold between message and moment, that the Haftorah’s relevance to our own time becomes unmistakable.

In recent years, the United States has witnessed a troubling rise in anti-Semitism. What was once confined to the fringes has increasingly entered the mainstream, manifesting itself in rhetoric, harassment and, at times, violence. Jewish communities that long felt secure now find themselves reassessing assumptions that once seemed unshakable.

But the prophet’s words caution us against viewing such developments in isolation. A society in which moral clarity is weakened, in which truth is contested and ethical standards are blurred, creates the conditions in which hatred can flourish. Anti-Semitism is not merely an anomaly; it is often a symptom of a deeper disorder.

That does not make it any less dangerous. But it does help explain why the response must be both external and internal.

Certainly, vigilance is essential. Hatred must be confronted and security strengthened. But alongside those efforts, there must also be a renewal of Jewish identity - a recommitment to the values, traditions and sense of purpose that have defined our people for millennia.

For American Jews, this should be not only a moment of concern, but of choice.

Should Jews retreat in the face of hostility, seeking safety in silence? Or do we respond by deepening our connection to who we are, standing more firmly and living more fully as Jews?

Shabbat HaGadol offers a clear answer.

Before redemption can arrive, there must first be a reaffirmation of identity. Before the door opens for Elijah, we must be ready to walk through it.

As we gather at the Seder table, recounting the story of our liberation and looking ahead to the future, the message of Malachi resonates with renewed force.

The world may be uncertain. The challenges may be real.

But the covenant endures. The Divine promise remains.

And redemption, as always, begins with us.