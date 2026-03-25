The Home Front Command on Wednesday released dramatic security camera footage from central Tel Aviv, documenting minute by minute the moment a missile struck and the massive blast wave that followed.

The video serves as a powerful public information tool highlighting the critical difference between following safety instructions and unnecessarily risking human life.

The footage, which is narrated in Hebrew, begins at 7:28 a.m., when an early warning is issued in the area. Cameras capture residents of nearby buildings rushing toward shared shelters.

Three minutes later, the siren sounds, and most civilians can be seen entering protected spaces. However, the cameras also captured several workers who chose to continue their work despite the clear danger.

About a minute and a half after the siren, the missile strikes, creating an enormous blast wave. In the footage, a car is seen thrown into the air by the force of the explosion and immediately catching fire.

Shrapnel and shards of glass fly in every direction, and windows from nearby buildings shatter into the street. For several long seconds after the impact, large debris continues to fall from damaged structures.

תיעוד ההדף בזירה בתל אביב פיקוד העורף

The Home Front Command emphasized that the type of weapon does not matter - protection is what makes the difference. “This incident proves that those who take shelter simply save their lives."

Thanks to the fact that the vast majority of residents acted responsibly and entered protected areas, the incident ended with only minor injuries despite the extensive destruction.

“Don’t gamble with your lives," the Home Front Command urged. “Home Front Command instructions save lives."