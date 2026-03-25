The Israel Police confirmed on Wednesday that inspections of scenes of fallen projectiles in Kiryat Shmona found that for the first time since the war began, Hezbollah used cluster munitions, which landed in a residential neighborhood in the city.

A cluster munition is a munition that comes apart in the air and releases dozens or hundreds of smaller submunitions over a wide area. Some submunitions may not detonate upon impact with the ground, becoming small mines spread out in civilian areas.

A large number of officers from the Northern District Police, Border Police, and explosive ordnance disposal units are operating at the scene under heavy security. The officers are searching nearby gardens, rooftops, and streets to find additional munitions that have yet to explode or be neutralized.