Central explosive materials production site in Iran IDF Spokesperson

The IDF published new details on Tuesday about the Israeli Air Force's operations in the skies of Iran as part of Operation Roaring Lion.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli Air Force, acting on IDF intelligence, completed a wide-scale wave of strikes, targeting the Iranian regime’s military-industrial production facilities in Isfahan.

The IDF confirms that it struck the most central production site for explosive materials in Iran, where the Iranian regime developed and produced explosive materials for various of weapons. This site had previously been targeted during Operation Rising Lion. In recent months, activity by the Iranian regime to restore its capabilities at the site was identified.

Moreover, today (Tuesday), the Israeli Air Force, acting on IDF intelligence, struck dozens of Iranian regime targets using more than 120 munitions, including ballistic missile launching sites, weapons production sites, and air defense systems.