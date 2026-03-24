IDF strikes missile launcher IDF Spokesperson

Throughout Operation Roaring Lion, the Israeli Air Force has been continuously striking the firepower arrays of the Iranian terrorist regime, particularly the ballistic missile array across Iran.

As part of a wide-scale wave of strikes in western Iran, the Israeli Air Force precisely struck and dismantled a ballistic missile launcher that was loaded and ready to be used for missile launches toward Israeli territory.

The IDF on Tuesday released footage of the strike on the launcher, which rendered it inoperable and thwarted a launch toward the State of Israel.

Yesterday (Monday), the Israeli Air Force struck ballistic missile production and launching sites with loaded and ready-to-use launchers aimed at Israeli territory. At the site, operatives of the ballistic missile array were operating.