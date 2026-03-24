Israeli mother Naomi Weiser spoke by video today at a meeting of the United Nations Human Rights Council, Weiser's son Roey was murdered during the October 7 massacre committed by Hamas terrorists, after he heroically diverted the attention of the terrorists who invaded his base to allow 12 other soldiers to escape.

Weiser crticized what she termed the council's "cover" for the terrorists who murdered her son and the antisemitism that characterizes the council's approach to Israel and terrorism against Israelis.

“My name is Naomi Weiser, mother of Roey Weiser. Roey was full of life and full of dreams, with an infectious smile. He will forever be our son and brother of Shani and Nadav. Roey was murdered by Palestinian terrorists bent on genocide of the Jewish people - then and now," she stated.

She noted that her son, in his military service, facilitated humanitarian crossings between Gaza and Israel before he was murdered. "On October 7, Roey was on duty at the Erez Crossing between Israel and Gaza. He was there to protect his people and to defend the crossing through which Gazans entered Israel for business, work, and health care from Israelis. The UN’s OCHA says there were 437,000 entries from Gaza into Israel from January to September 2023. That’s Israel’s humanitarianism, despite Gazan rockets, tunnels, and drive to destroy Israel. Palestinian mass murderers don’t care about the welfare of their people, or ours."

"My son was amazing. He was brave. And they murdered him because they hate Jews. Yet this UN Human Rights Council gives them cover. You defend genocidal terrorists. Roey defended the Jewish people. You spread lies and antisemitism. Roey fought for the truth of a just Jewish state. Your hate will not defeat our love for Roey and for Israel," she declared.

After Weiser was done speaking, Ambassador Tsegab Kebebew Daka, the Vice President of the council, accused her of using language that did not comply with the "dignity" of the proceedings, stating: “Before I move to the next speaker, I would like to call on everyone to adhere to language that is commensurate with the dignity inherent to the discussion of human rights issues."

When asked to comment on Daka's response, Weiser said: “Was the truth so hard to hear? What was their problem? That I talked about my brave Roey, murdered by genocidal terrorists? That I talked about Israel's humanitarianism? Or were they just offended that in contrast to the litany of pro-terror lies, suddenly there was a proud Jew, standing up for the State of Israel, and calling them out for their hypocrisy?"

Touro Institute on Human Rights and the Holocaust Director Professor Anne Bayefsky told Arutz Sheva - Israel National News following the meeting: "If one ever wanted more evidence that the UN so-called 'Human Rights' Council couldn’t care less about the welfare - starting with the right to life - of the Jewish people, today’s abomination fits the bill."

"Israeli mother Naomi Weiser spoke by video today March 24, 2026 at the current Council session in Geneva, on behalf of the UN-accredited NGO the Touro Institute on Human Rights and the Holocaust. Weiser spoke during the Council’s permanent agenda item that is dedicated to the condemnation of the state of Israel. No such item exists for any other state. So Weiser was one of the very few speakers that courageously told a different story, a reality that evidently the UN 'human rights' establishment didn’t want to hear," she said. "Weiser’s testimony was right. The United Nations and its phony human rights apparatus, and all its enablers both governmental and non-governmental, will not prevail. Because of Roey and his courageous family. And the Jewish people who stand firmly beside them with respect and gratitude."