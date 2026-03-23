Targets struck in Tehran IDF Spokesperson

The IDF continues to further degrade the Iranian regime's military systems and capabilities.

Dozens of IAF fighter jets, acting on IDF intelligence, completed a wide-scale wave of strikes on the Iranian regime's infrastructure in the area of Tehran.

During the strikes, the IDF targeted several Iranian regime security organization headquarters and bases, as well as key weapons manufacturing sites. Over one hundred munitions were used in the strikes. Sites included:

* A Quds Force base used as a command post for coordinating and overseeing IRGC intelligence and operational activity

* An IRGC aerial defense headquarters

* An IRGC Ground Forces headquarters. This site was established in a large military compound in the heart of Tehran. Several headquarters in the compound were struck before.

* A Quds Force intelligence headquarters

* An Iranian Ministry of Defense naval cruise missile manufacturing site

* Additional manufacturing sites and research facilities related to electronics, ballistic missiles, and warheads.