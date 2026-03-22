The IDF recently uncovered an old bunker and made a surprising find: thousands of old bombs. According to a report by Kan News on Sunday, the bombs that were found in the long-forgotten bunker were over 50 years old and were originally intended to be used against Egyptian military bases before the 1979 peace agreement.

The munitions, albeit old and unguided, have not gone to waste. According to the report, they are currently being put to good use in Israel's campaign against Iran by being dropped on regime military bases in areas that are not near population centers.

IDF officials explained to Kan News that the decision to use those old bombs was intended to save money, and also to fill the bunker where the bombs were kept in relatively good condition.

The IDF commented on the report: “The Air Force operates using a variety of methods and different types of munitions against targets of the Iranian regime. The selection of the type of munitions used is an operational decision, dependent on many factors. The Air Force employs munitions only after a regulated process to verify their usability and to ensure the safety and readiness of ground and air crews."