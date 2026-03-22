Targets struck in IDF strikes IDF Spokesperson

The IDF continues to deepen its operational impact on the military systems and capabilities of the Iranian terror regime.

Overnight, the Israeli Air Force, acting on IDF intelligence, completed a wide-scale wave of strikes on infrastructure belonging to the Iranian terror regime in the area of Tehran.

As part of the strikes, the IDF targeted sites used by security bodies subordinate to the Iranian regime for the production and storage of weapons. Among the sites targeted:

* An Iranian military base used for training soldiers and storing missile systems intended to target aircraft

* A weapons production and storage facility of the Ministry of Defense

* A weapons production site of the IRGC’s Air Force

In parallel, the IDF struck an additional headquarters of the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence and the emergency headquarters center of the Internal Security Forces.

The IDF noted that the completed strikes are part of the current operational phase aimed at further degrading the core systems and foundations of the Iranian terror regime.