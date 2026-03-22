Hezbollah terrorists fired an anti-tank missile at a vehicle in Kibbutz Misgav Am in the Galilee near Metula this morning (Sunday). Initial reports indicated that two people were injured at the scene, one of whom was very seriously injured and trapped in the burning vehicle.

Magen David Adom (MDA) director-general Eli Bin later confirmed that the victim was killed in the attack.

Two other vehicles, apparently empty with no passengers, are on fire, and firefighting crews are working at the scene.

Red alert sirens sounded this morning (Sunday) in the central region following the launch of a missile with a cluster warhead from Iran. Fragments from the interception fell near a school in Holon, causing damage. MDA reported that there were no casualties as a result of the impact.

זירת הנפילה בחולון צילום: דוברות מד"א

Police responded to the scene in Holon and the scenes in Modi'in, on Highway 412 at the Beit Dagan intersection and on Highway 4 near the Geha interchange. There were no injuries at all scenes.

The Air Force attacked infrastructure of the Iranian regime in Tehran overnight in response to the direct hits last night in Arad and Dimona.

In Arad, 88 people were injured by a direct hit from an Iranian missile. Ten people were seriously injured, including a five-year-old girl, and 19 were moderately injured.

In Dimona, 39 people were injured by a direct missile strike in several areas, including a 12-year-old boy in serious condition, and a 40-year-old woman in moderate condition.