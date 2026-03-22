הרב שמואל אליהו: התרגלנו לניסים ושקענו בשגרה, צריך להתעורר צילום: באדיבות המצלם

The Chief Rabbi of Tzfat, Shmuel Eliyahu, called on the public Sunday morning to strengthen prayer efforts following direct missile strikes on the southern cities of Arad and Dimona, which left more than 100 people wounded and caused extensive damage.

Speaking in the aftermath of the attacks, Rabbi Eliyahu referenced a teaching from the Talmud, recounting a story in which the prophet Elijah rebuked a sage for failing to pray sufficiently during a time of crisis. “Apparently we all need to pray more," he said, suggesting that increased spiritual effort is required in the current situation.

He acknowledged the threats posed by Iran and its regional allies, including Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis, but stressed that the response must also come from within. “We can speak about the wickedness of our enemies," he said, “but we must also look at ourselves and strengthen our prayers."

Rabbi Eliyahu warned against complacency, saying that reliance on past miracles may have led to a sense of routine. He emphasized that divine protection should not be taken for granted and called for renewed focus and intention in prayer. “We must pray with depth, courage, and faith."