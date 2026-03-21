The IDF continues its strikes on the systems and capabilities of the Iranian terror regime.

Overnight, the Israeli Air Force, acting on precise IDF intelligence, completed a wide-scale strike sortie in Tehran, during which dozens of Iranian terror regime targets belonging to the Iranian regime were struck.

As part of the strike sortie, facilities utilized for the production of critical components for the development of ballistic missiles, belonging to the the Iranian regime’s security apparatus were targeted.

Among the sites struck were a central IRGC compound utilized for the production and development of ballistic missile components, a missile production components storage facility, a compound belonging to the Ministry of Defense responsible for producing missiles fuel, and a ballistic missiles components production site.

"The strikes significantly degrade the Iranian terror regime’s capabilities to continue producing critical components for ballistic missiles at these sites," the IDF noted, promising to "continue to expand its strikes against the regime’s weapons production facilities in order to degrade its capabilities to advance its ballistic missile program, which poses a direct threat to the State of Israel."

In addition to the sites mentioned above, the IDF struck several defense systems of the Iranian terror regime across Tehran.

"The completed strikes are part of the current operational phase aimed at further expanding the damage to the core systems and foundations of the Iranian terror regime," the IDF added.