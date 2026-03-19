תיעוד מהים הכספי: צה"ל השמיד ספינות טילים של הצי האיראני צילום: דובר צה"ל

The IDF on Thursday published special footage from its unprecedented strikes on Iranian targets in the Caspian Sea, approximately 1,300 kilometers (over 800 miles) from Israel. The Israeli Air Force, guided by naval intelligence and the Intelligence Directorate, struck major infrastructure belonging to the Iranian Navy, which is subordinate to the Iranian Armed Forces, intending to wear down its operational capabilities in the north.

During the strikes, dozens of vessels anchored in the port sustained direct hits. Among the major targets that were destroyed were missile ships, support vessels, and guard ships. The missile ships that were targeted were equipped with aerial surveillance systems and additional anti-submarine missiles. Additionally, the IAF destroyed a port command center from which Iranian Navy forces controlled naval operations in the Caspian Sea, as well as central infrastructure used for vessel repair and maintenance.

This strike was conducted with close cooperation between the commander of the Israeli Air Force and the commander of the Israeli Navy from within the Israeli Air Force command center. The IDF has dubbed it one of the most significant strikes conducted since the start of Operation Roaring Lion.