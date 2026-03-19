תפיסה חריגה: יותר מ-375 אלף ביצים מוברחות בחניון בבני ברק צילום: דוברות

In a joint operation by the Egg and Poultry Board’s Supervision Department and the municipal police in Bnei Brak, an unusually large quantity of eggs from the Palestinian Authority was seized Thursday night in an underground parking lot in the city - some with counterfeit stamps and others without any stamps at all.

During an initial inspection, the inspectors discovered pallets spread across two floors of the parking lot, as well as a warehouse containing dozens of pallets of egg cartons.

In a thorough follow-up search, another closed warehouse was found, where additional pallets of eggs were discovered. In total, 1,252 cartons on 51 pallets were seized, containing 12,520 trays of eggs, equaling 375,600 eggs.

Due to the unusual scale of the seizure, the supervision forces had to call in four trucks overnight to remove all the products for destruction according to regulations.

Uri Darzi, Director of the Supervision Department at the Egg and Poultry Board, said: "This is an unusually large quantity of counterfeit eggs, one of the largest we’ve seen, and certainly the largest ever seized in one place. The enormous quantity and the way it was hidden in an underground parking lot indicate a systematic attempt to introduce unsupervised eggs into the market, some with no markings or with counterfeit stamps, in a manner which poses a tangible risk to the public's health."