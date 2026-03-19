At first glance, the Haftorah for Parshat Vayikra appears to revolve around a subject that feels distant from modern life: the sacrificial service in the Temple. Drawn from Isaiah (43:21-44:23), it rebukes Israel for neglecting the offerings that once stood at the center of Jewish worship.

But as is often the case with the words of the prophets, the message runs far deeper. Beneath the discussion of sacrifices lies a timeless call to the Jewish people: a summons to remember who we are, why we were chosen and what we are meant to stand for in the world.

Those questions feel especially urgent today, as Israel once again finds itself confronting the Iranian regime and its proxies in a dangerous regional conflict.

The Haftorah opens with a striking declaration from the Almighty: “This people I formed for Myself; they shall declare My praise" (Isaiah 43:21).

The verse is a powerful reminder of the Jewish people’s purpose. Israel was not created merely to exist as another nation among nations. Rather, the Jewish people were formed to proclaim G-d’s presence and moral truth in the world.

Yet Isaiah immediately follows this lofty statement with a harsh rebuke. The people, he laments, have failed to bring offerings and have turned away from G-d. Instead of fulfilling their mission, they have allowed complacency and spiritual fatigue to take hold.

The prophet’s critique is not merely about the technical performance of sacrifices. It is about something deeper: the erosion of commitment.

But what makes the Haftorah so striking is what comes next.

Despite the bristling criticism directed at Israel in the closing verses of chapter 43, the very next chapter opens with a remarkable reaffirmation of the relationship between G-d and His people.

“And now hear, O Jacob My servant, and Israel whom I have chosen," declares the Creator (Isaiah 44:1).

The message is unmistakable. Even after rebuke, the bond between G-d and Israel remains intact.

This theme continues in the next verses as well. In Isaiah 44:2-3, G-d again addresses the nation as His servant and promises blessing and renewal. And later in the Haftorah, the prophet reiterates the point with striking clarity: “Remember these things, O Jacob, and Israel, for you are My servant; I fashioned you, you are my servant O Israel, do not forget Me" (Isaiah 44:21).

In other words, the covenant endures. The Jewish people may face criticism and reproach, but they are never abandoned.

That message carries enormous resonance in our own time.

Israel today faces not only missiles and drones launched by Iran and its proxies, but relentless diplomatic and media assaults in international forums. The Jewish state is frequently singled out for condemnation while the brutality of its enemies is ignored or excused.

At times, the pressure can feel overwhelming.

Yet the Haftorah reminds us that the ultimate measure of Israel’s legitimacy does not come from international institutions or political alliances. It comes from the Divine covenant itself.

Perhaps the most powerful reassurance in the entire Haftorah appears in 44:8. “Do not fear," G-d declares, “and do not be afraid. Have I not told you long ago and declared it? You are My witnesses. Is there any G-d besides Me?".

These words have echoed across our collective past with remarkable relevance.

The Jewish people have faced existential threats many times before, from the ancient empires of Babylon and Rome to the tyrannies of the twentieth century. Each time, our enemies believed that they could erase the Jewish nation from history.

Each time, they were wrong.

The Iranian regime has for decades preached the same type of genocide against us. And yet Isaiah’s prophecy reminds us that fear cannot be the defining response of the Jewish people.

This does not mean ignoring danger or pretending that threats are not real. Rather, it means remembering that the Jewish story has always unfolded within the framework of a covenant that transcends the shifting tides of history.

The soldiers defending Israel today are not offering sacrifices upon the altar in Jerusalem. But in a profound sense, they are continuing the same tradition of dedication and devotion that the sacrificial service once represented.

In Biblical times, a korban (sacrificial offering) expressed the recognition that life ultimately belongs to G-d.

Today, the courage and sacrifice of those who defend Israel affirm that the Jewish people remain committed to the values and mission entrusted to them long ago.

That mission has never been easy. It demands resilience, faith and moral clarity.

But the Haftorah of Vayikra reminds us of something essential.

We remain G-d’s servants.

We remain G-d’s chosen people.

And therefore, as Isaiah tells us, we truly have no reason to fear.