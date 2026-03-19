זירת הפגיעה במושב עדנים צילום: תיעוד מבצעי מד"א

The rocket fire from Iran continues: A foreign worker, approximately 30 years old, was killed just before midnight on Wednesday evening by shrapnel from an Iranian missile in Moshav Adanim in the Sharon region.

Magen David Adom paramedics who were called to the scene found him without signs of life and pronounced him dead.

Additionally, reports were received about a direct hit on a home in Jaljulia, where five people were injured. A building in Ramat Aviv was also hit, causing damage and injuring one person lightly.

Scene of impact in Ramat Aviv Photo: Gideon Markowicz/TPS

Earlier, a house in the community of Neta was hit in a barrage fired on southern Israel.

Rescue teams discovered extensive damage at the scene. Firefighters conducted a search of the house to ensure there were no people trapped. No physical injuries were reported, though one person suffering from anxiety was treated by medical personnel.

On Wednesday evening, a Hezbollah missile barrage triggered sirens in both northern Israel as well as in the Gaza envelope region of southern Israel. This marked the first time in the war that Hezbollah launched a long-range missile at the Gaza envelope.

One rocket fell in Kiryat Shmona, causing significant damage, while two other rockets were intercepted.