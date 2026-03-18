Herzog Visits New Immigrants at Jewish Agency Absorption Center Omer Miron (GPO) / Yehezkel Kandil (GPO)

President Isaac Herzog today (Wednesday) visited the Jewish Agency's “Ulpan Etzion" absorption center in Jerusalem, accompanied by the Chairman of the Jewish Agency, Maj. Gen. (res.) Doron Almog, and Jewish Agency CEO Yehuda Stone.

During the visit, the President was presented with a comprehensive overview of the center's activities, as well as statistics on immigration to Israel, according to which more than 60,000 new immigrants have moved to Israel since October 7, 2023.

President Herzog stated: “I am happy and moved to be here today at the Jewish Agency's 'Ulpan Etzion' absorption center, and to witness firsthand the spirit of volunteerism, mutual responsibility, and dedication that characterize the important work being done here."

“In these challenging times, especially, immigration to Israel takes on a particularly profound meaning - it is an expression of faith, hope, and the deep bond between the Jewish people and their state. The immigrants arriving at this very moment bring with them inspiring courage and determination.

“Even in a complex period, we continue to grow, build, and strengthen together. Immigration to Israel and the absorption taking place here are the clearest and strongest answer to all those who seek to undermine us. I wish to strengthen you, thank all those engaged in this vital work, and wish the new immigrants an easy absorption and great success on their new path in Israel," Herzog said.