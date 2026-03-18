The heads of the American intelligence community, including the heads of the FBI and the CIA, appeared before the Senate Intelligence Committee today (Wednesday) and presented strategic assessments of the global security situation.

According to intelligence data, the number of missiles in the world capable of directly striking the United States is expected to increase dramatically to more than 16,000 by 2035, compared to an estimated figure of about 3,000 missiles today.

During the hearing, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard addressed Iran's situation after months of fighting.

According to her, the intelligence community assesses that the Iranian regime remains intact, but has suffered a fatal blow to its operational capabilities. "The regime in Iran appears to be intact but largely degraded by Operation Epic Fury. Its regional power projection capabilities have been destroyed, leaving limited options," Gabbard noted. She added that if the regime survives the current conflict, it will need many years to restore the missile and UAV arrays that have been severely damaged.

A key piece of information revealed at the hearing concerns Tehran's nuclear program. Gabbard noted that Iran's uranium enrichment facilities were completely destroyed during the war last June, and that as of now there is no evidence that Iran is trying to restore these capabilities.

However, American intelligence clarifies that despite the severe damage, Iran and its proxies still retain the ability to attack US interests and those of its allies throughout the Middle East.," Gabbard noted. She added that if the regime survives the current upheaval, it will need many years to restore the missile and UAV arrays that have been severely damaged.

A key piece of information revealed at the hearing concerns Tehran's nuclear program. Gabbard noted that Iran's uranium enrichment facilities were completely destroyed during the war last June, and that as of now there is no evidence that Iran is trying to restore these capabilities.

However, American intelligence clarifies that despite the severe damage, "Iran and its proxies remain capable of and continue to attack US and allied interests in the Middle East. If a hostile regime survives, it will seek to begin a years long effort to rebuild its missiles and UAV forces."