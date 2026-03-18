President Herzog in Ramat Gan Omer Miron (GPO) / Yehezkel Kandil (GPO)

Israeli President Isaac Herzog today (Wednesday) visited the site of the deadly Iranian missile impact site where an elderly couple was killed.

Herzog stated: “Innocent people were murdered last night by a vicious ballistic missile from Iran-a cluster missile. This is the real test of this battle. We are a coalition of moderate nations that want to seek peace in the region. In front of us is an empire of evil with proxies all emanating from Tehran. This is now the test."

“I believe that the more we move on, and the more things happen in Iran through our attacks, we will see change also with the people of Iran," he said. “I want to wish the people of Iran, as they will celebrate the New Year, the Nowruz, that I hope that this Nowruz will bring a change. They deserve so much better, but in order to deserve so much better, it's in their hands to wake up and demand change.“

Yaron and Ilana Moshe were killed when an Iranian missile struck their home on Tuesday night. The couple's home suffered severe damage from the missile, which crashed into the living room. The bomb shelter, however, remained whole despite the damage to the rest of the home.

The couple, both in their 70s, did not manage to reach the shelter in time. It is believed that the reason for this was the husband's handicap, which prevented him from quickly reaching the shelter.

The missile tore a hole through the apartment's ceiling and destroyed the living room, and many possessions were severely damaged. Footage from the scene shows the husband's walker thrown on the floor, right next to the site of the strike.

Both Yaron and Moshe were a few meters from their shelter when their home was struck.