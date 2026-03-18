תיעוד מחיסול המחבל דובר צה"ל

The IDF on Tuesday struck and eliminated terrorist Yahya Abu Labda, a commander in Hamas’ supply and logistics department.

In his role, Yahya Abu Labda was responsible for purchasing and transporting military equipment and weapons for the Hamas terrorist organization’s military wing. Abu Labda transported dozens of tons of raw materials to manufacture rockets, as well as advanced electronic components to advance Hamas’s manufacturing capabilities.

The equipment was subsequently used by Hamas during the October 7th attack.

"IDF troops in the Southern Command will continue to operate to prevent Hamas’ military buildup efforts and to remove any threat to the State of Israel and its residents," the IDF stressed.