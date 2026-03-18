During Tuesday's strikes across Tehran, the Israeli Air Force, under the direction of the IDF Intelligence Directorate, struck command centers, ballistic missile array sites, and additional infrastructure of the Iranian terror regime.

Among the headquarters targeted in Tehran were:

* The headquarters of the IRGC Security Unit, responsible for repressing protests and riots in Iran

* A maintenance center of the General Logistics and Support Department of Internal Security Forces

* A command center belonging to the ballistic missile array

At the same time, several air defense systems were struck in order to expand the Israeli Air Force’s aerial superiority over Iranian airspace.

The completed strikes are part of a phase aimed at further deepening the damage to the core systems and foundations of the Iranian terror regime.