Iranian state media confirmed on Tuesday evening that Ali Larijani, the head of Iran's National Security Council, had been killed, along with his son, deputy, and a group of bodyguards.

A post on Larijani’s social media account confirming his death said, "After a lifetime of struggle for the advancement of Iran and the Islamic Revolution, he finally achieved his long-standing desire and attained the grace of martyrdom."

Earlier on Tuesday, Defense Minister Israel Katz announced that Larijani had been eliminated alongside Gholamreza Soleimani, the head of the Basij.

The IDF subsequently confirmed that the Israeli Air Force, acting on IDF intelligence, and through the integration of unique operational capabilities, conducted a precise strike on Monday that eliminated Larijani. The strike was conducted while he was located near Tehran.

The IDF statement noted that, throughout the years, Larijani was considered one of the most veteran and senior figures within the Iranian regime leadership and was a close associate of the Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Following the elimination of Khamenei, Larijani consolidated his status as the de facto leader of the Iranian regime and led the combat efforts against the State of Israel and countries across the region.