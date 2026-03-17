As thick black smoke billowed from fuel storage tanks at Oman's strategic Port of Salalah less than a week ago, the Islamic Republic of Iran delivered what may prove its most self destructive blow yet in the ongoing war. Iranian Shahed 136 kamikaze drones slammed into oil infrastructure at the Arabian Sea hub, igniting massive fires visible in footage from the scene.

Operations at the port, Oman's largest and a critical alternative route bypassing the now disrupted Strait of Hormuz, have been suspended indefinitely.

No merchant vessels were directly hit, but the message was unmistakable. Tehran, reeling from American and Israeli strikes that felled Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and crippled its military payroll systems, has lashed out at a supposedly neutral neighbor.

This was no random strike. Salalah,long touted as a commercial lifeline for Gulf energy exports, had quietly become a pressure valve for regional trade amid Iran's blockade threats.

Analysts had noted its growing role as a fallback for shipping lines avoiding Hormuz chokepoints. By targeting it, Iran did not just damage tanks belonging in part to United States linked companies. It shattered the carefully cultivated myth of Omani exceptionalism. The one diplomatic card Tehran played for decades to shield itself from total Gulf isolation.

Oman has long walked a tightrope. Under Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al Said, Muscat maintained cordial ties with the Islamic Republic, facilitating back channel nuclear talks and refusing to fully join anti Iran coalitions. Netanyahu himself visited Oman in 2018, hinting at Abraham Accords potential. Shared oversight of Hormuz, through which 20 percent of global oil flows, made confrontation suicidal for both.

Yet geography and economics cut both ways. Iran's desperation attack, part of a broader retaliation wave that also struck Duqm recently, has forced Oman's hand. Sultan Haitham conveyed dissatisfaction and condemnation directly to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in a phone call. Kuwait swiftly followed with a strong statement decrying the assault on ports and economic institutions as a dangerous escalation. Other Gulf voices are already echoing the outrage.

For Israel, this is more than poetic justice. It is a strategic gift. The Axis of Resistance, painstakingly built by the ayatollahs to encircle the Jewish state through proxies in Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq, and Gaza, relied on Gulf ambiguity. Oman served as the quietenabler: diplomatic cover, indirect trade routes for sanctioned goods, and a buffer against unified Sunni opposition. By torching Salalah's tanks, Tehran has alienated precisely the actor best positioned to mediate its survival. Reports from across the region show growing calls across the GCC for collective defense pacts. This is precisely the opening Israel has sought since the Abraham Accords breakthrough in 2020.

Consider the broader picture. Iran's economy, already hemorrhaging from precision strikes on Sepah Bank and energy sites, cannot afford to lose Gulf goodwill. Oil prices spiked on the news, but the real cost is diplomatic. Oman, once Iran's quiet partner, now faces domestic pressure to choose sides. Sultan Haitham's modernization drive, diversifying beyond oil and courting Western investment, clashes with hosting Iranian aggression. Kuwait's condemnation signals the Sunni bloc's patience is exhausted. Even Qatar and the UAE, cautious after recent Saudi Iran detente, cannot ignore attacks on commercial lifelines. This self inflicted isolation accelerates the regime's collapse.

With Mojtaba Khamenei hastily installed as successor, a hardliner offering continuity rather than reform, Tehran desperately needs proxies to distract. Yet alienating Oman dooms the very logistics network sustaining Hezbollah and the Houthis. Supply lines through Omani waters, once tacitly tolerated, are now liabilities. Israeli intelligence has long warned that the Axis survives on ambiguity. This strike removes it.

Critics will warn of escalation. But the opposite is true. Hesitation now rewards Iranian recklessness. The American and Israeli campaign has already decapitated key command nodes. Expanding pressure on Gulf enablers, through sanctions on banks still routing IRGC funds, can finish the job without boots on the ground. Oman's pivot would isolate Iran further, starve its proxies, and cement Israel's strategic depth in the Gulf.

Amine Ayoub, a fellow at the Middle East Forum, is a policy analyst and writer based in Morocco. Follow him on X: @amineayoubx