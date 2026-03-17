New details were published this evening (Tuesday) about the killing of Iranian leader Ali Larijani, as well as the commander of the Basij and ten senior officials of the force.

According to the report, during the night, intelligence reached the Israeli Military Intelligence Directorate, indicating that Larijani was located in an apartment in the center of Tehran. After the information was quickly verified, the apartment was attacked using 20 munitions, destroying the building and killing him.

At the same time, the leadership of the repression force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-the Basij-was meeting in another area in central Tehran. The Israel Defense Forces received intelligence that the organization’s commander, his deputy, and ten other senior officials had gathered to plan the continuation of repression operations in a tent they had set up between residential buildings.

Just before the missiles were launched, a dramatic consultation took place between the head of the Israeli Military Intelligence Directorate and the commander of the Israeli Air Force. After it was confirmed that it was indeed a gathering of senior leaders of the force, the order was given to eliminate them all.

The operation is part of the Israel Defense Forces campaign to dismantle Iran’s governing system, including strikes on command centers and efforts to dismantle roadblocks operated by Basij forces.