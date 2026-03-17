The Belgian defense ministry, in cooperation with the federal police, has taken responsibility for securing sites connected to the Jewish community in Belgium, announced Interior and Defense Ministers Bernard Quintin and Theo Francken.

The decision comes following last week’s attack at the Liège synagogue, where an explosive device detonated, and amid antisemitic incidents in Norway and the Netherlands.

Soldiers will be deployed to synagogues and Jewish schools "as soon as possible," according to the ministers. Operational aspects will be managed by the police in close cooperation with the defense ministry. It is not yet clear how many military personnel will be deployed.

“In light of rising antisemitism, the attack on the Liège synagogue has once again shown that the threat to the Jewish community in Belgium is very real," said Minister Quintin.

On March 9, an explosion occurred near the synagogue in Liège. A few days later, incidents took place in Rotterdam and Amsterdam, including a fire set at a synagogue and an explosion at a Jewish school. In Norway, the day before, an explosion occurred at the US embassy.

Michael Freilich, a Jewish parliament member who advocated for the deployment of soldiers in Jewish areas, wrote: “The federal police have called on the army to protect Jewish sites now, while the threat is real. It is good to finally see action being taken following a series of attacks on Jewish institutions. This step is important. Safety must come first."

Following the attack in Liège, several political leaders called for military deployment to ensure security in places frequented by many Jews. The coordination committee of Jewish organizations in Belgium also called for soldiers to be deployed on the streets.