American representatives from led by President Donald Trump “Council of Peace" met in Cairo with representatives of Hamas in an attempt to preserve the ceasefire agreement during the war against Iran, according to a report by Reuters.

According to the report, this was the first meeting held between Hamas representatives and the Council of Peace since the beginning of the military campaign against Iran.

Palestinian Arab officials claimed that following the meeting, Israel announced it would allow the reopening on Wednesday of the Rafah Crossing, which connects the Gaza Strip with Egypt. The Kerem Shalom Crossing, which allows goods to enter the Gaza Strip from Israel, was reopened on March 3.

The military campaign against Iran is delaying progress in implementing President Trump’s plan for the Gaza Strip, with a central point of disagreement being the disarmament of Hamas and other terrorist organizations.

In recent days, Hamas held a show of force in Khan Yunis, which included the presence of armed operatives from the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades in the streets and in pickup trucks similar to those used by Hamas in the October 7 attack.

Senior Hamas officials continue to rule out the possibility of the organization disarming and, at most, have spoken about the possibility of integrating fighters from the al-Qassam Brigades into a security force that would be subordinate to the new administrative authority planned for the Gaza Strip.