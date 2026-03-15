The IDF has released additional footage from western Iran.

The footage shows an Israeli Air Force aircraft, using precise real-time intelligence, identifying a UAV launch cell operating from a drone launch site in western Iran.

The aircraft struck the site and subsequently identified members of the launch cell fleeing from one of the structures.

Within seconds of their escape, the Israeli Air Force struck and eliminated the UAV launch cell.

The IDF noted that the elimination of the cell was made possible due to the Israeli Air Force’s freedom of operation in western and central Iran, following strikes on hundreds of the regime’s air defense systems in these areas.