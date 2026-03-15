Dozens of residents from the haredi community in Dimona gathered late Saturday night to protest outside a Super-Pharm branch in the city after Mayor Benny Biton approved a decision allowing the pharmacy to operate on Shabbat.

The demonstration included a prayer gathering as well as a protest against the change to the existing arrangement in the city.

The mayor’s decision, published earlier this week, was meant to ensure that residents have access to pharmacy services every day of the week, including Shabbat and Jewish holidays. Protesters, however, argued that the move undermines the long-standing status quo between religious and secular residents.

“This is not just a small emergency medical clinic," one of the protest organizers told Walla. “The entire commercial complex is open, not only the pharmacy section. We are not trying to prevent anyone from receiving medical care, but this goes beyond what was agreed upon and breaks the arrangements that have allowed people to live together here."

Responding to the criticism, the municipality said it was difficult to understand the opposition. “People who are sick need access to medication," the statement read. “In some cases it is literally a matter of life and death. Residents must have a way to obtain medicine when they need it."