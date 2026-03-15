Fire and Rescue forces from the Central District were called overnight to handle a fire that broke out in the market area of the city. When the crews arrived, they found large flames engulfing a shop used as a food distribution warehouse for the needy, as well as a nearby synagogue building.

Firefighters operated in thick smoke and difficult conditions and managed to save the Torah scrolls at the site. Heavy damage was caused to the warehouse and the synagogue, but no injuries were reported.

Chief Fire Officer Asaf Cohen, the incident commander, said: “We arrived at a very challenging scene near the market. The firefighters acted professionally and with great courage in the dense smoke to remove the Torah scrolls intact. We managed to contain the fire and prevented a much greater disaster in the heart of the commercial area."

Police have opened an investigation to clarify the circumstances of the incident. An initial examination indicates that the fire began in the rear part of the synagogue, in a warehouse used to distribute food to people with limited means, and from there spread into the prayer hall.

A fire investigator from the Fire and Rescue Services worked at the scene alongside investigators from the Ramla police station. Police emphasize that all investigative directions are being examined, including the suspicion that the fire may have been deliberately set.