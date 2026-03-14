Shaked Meir, the son of late IDF commander Major David Meir, celebrated his third birthday and the traditional first haircut at his father's gravesite.

David Meir served as a member of the elite Sayeret Matkal unit who fell during the heroic battle of Kibbutz Be'eri on October 7th, celebrated his third birthday this weekend at a moving "upshernish" (first haircut) ceremony beside his father's grave on Mount Herzl.

The young Shaked, surrounded by his loving family, arrived at section D-8 on Mount Herzl for the traditional ceremony.

Photographer Chaim Goldberg, who captured a smiling Shaked when he was just eight months old on the 30th day from his father's passing, stood again by the grave to document the moment.

"When Shaked was eight months old, on the 30th day after his father’s death, I photographed him here in section D-8 on Mount Herzl, standing by his father David Meir’s grave and smiling," Goldberg shared.

He continued, "Today, Shaked stands here once more, smiling, now three years old, at his upshernish."

Shaked, three years old, marks his first haircut at his father's grave Credit: Chaim Goldberg/FLASH90