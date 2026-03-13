The United States' designation of the Sudanese Muslim Brotherhood, together with its armed wing, the Baraa Bin Malik Brigade, as a global terrorist organization is no bureaucratic footnote.

Announced March 9, 2026, and effective March 16, the move formally recognizes a fully operational Sunni-Shia fusion that has turned Sudan into Tehran’s most dangerous forward operating base. This designation completes a cascade that began with the January 2026 terrorist listings of Muslim Brotherhood branches in Egypt, Jordan, and Lebanon.

Washington has now connected the entire transnational network and exposed its operational core in Khartoum.

The Sudanese Muslim Brotherhood, known formally as the Sudanese Islamic Movement, traces its roots directly to the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood. It arrived in the 1950s as a student-led import from Cairo and adopted a revolutionary model under Hassan al-Turabi. It quickly became a dominant force, blending ideology with local power structures. By the late 1980s, it had infiltrated the military and security services. In 1989, Turabi and Omar al-Bashir executed a coup that installed the National Islamic Front.

For three decades, the Brotherhood governed through the National Congress Party. It hosted Osama bin Laden from 1991 to 1996, constructed Sudan’s military-industrial complex with Iranian assistance, and exported jihadist ideology across Africa.

When the civil war erupted in April 2023 between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces, the Brotherhood mobilized more than twenty thousand fighters from former intelligence officers, Islamist cadres, and remnants of the Popular Defense Forces. These units integrated into the Sudanese Armed Forces' command structure. The Baraa Bin Malik Brigade serves as the ideological shock troops. Already sanctioned by the United States Treasury in September 2025, the brigade has seized oil fields in Darfur and Kordofan, secured supply corridors, and carried out mass executions of civilians along ethnic lines.

United States government statements confirm direct Iranian training, Iranian drones, precision munitions, and logistical support from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force via Red Sea and Libya routes.

This represents strategic fusion rather than temporary cooperation. The Brotherhood provides manpower, local legitimacy, mosque and charity infrastructure, and political cover. Tehran supplies revolutionary doctrine, advanced weaponry, and centralized command. The Sudanese Muslim Brotherhood holds the highest betweenness centrality in the regional terror graph. It bridges Iran’s Shia axis of Hezbollah, the Houthis, and Iraqi militias to Sunni Islamist cells from the Horn of Africa to the Levant.

An internal Sudanese conflict thus became a pan-regional threat ready to spread.

Energy Security Under Siege

The mobilization aligns perfectly with the military confrontation involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. The strategic cost lies in cascading energy market shocks that now endanger every moderate economy across the Middle East and North Africa. Islamist networks thrive on economic despair, and the present crisis supplies ideal breeding grounds. Violent fluctuations in Brent crude, repeated Bab el-Mandeb closures, and Suez interruptions have paralyzed supply chains. Sudan sits astride the Red Sea chokepoint. Brotherhood-controlled units threaten Port Sudan, while Iranian-supplied drones extend operational reach.

Egypt endures twelve-hour blackouts, emergency energy rationing, and sudden fuel price hikes of fourteen to thirty percent. Lost Sudanese oil flows and the growing risk of Brotherhood infiltration along the southern border compound the damage. Jordan and Lebanon observe identical patterns.

Economic desperation fuels Brotherhood recruitment. Iran deliberately engineered this self-reinforcing cycle by menacing sea lanes through proxies while financing land insurgencies. Sudan serves as the laboratory. The remainder of the MENA region stands as the intended target.

A Comprehensive Response Strategy

Counter-terrorism and energy security have become indivisible disciplines. The Sudanese Muslim Brotherhood is not a legitimate political actor. It constitutes a hostile transnational apparatus that subverts states from within while advancing Iranian strategic goals. Tolerating any of its nodes, whether political, financial, charitable, or military, directly imperils the region’s economic arteries.

The international community must, therefore, follow Washington’s precedent with uncompromising financial dismantlement. This requires coordinated sanctions on all Sudanese Islamic Movement-linked banks, charities, and businesses. It demands aggressive intelligence sharing on Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Brotherhood supply routes. Legal frameworks must treat material support to any designated branch as equivalent to material support for Iranian aggression. Qatar and Turkey can no longer function as safe havens.

The United States' designation delivers both strategic recognition and moral clarity. The Iran-Brotherhood axis, forged in Sudan, produces only mass graves, economic ruin, and perpetual chaos. Dismantling its networks and strengthening the moderate bloc remains the sole pathway to stabilizing MENA energy markets and securing the region’s future.

Amine Ayoub, a fellow at the Middle East Forum, is a policy analyst and writer based in Morocco. Follow him on X: @amineayoubx