The recent Iranian drone strikes on Qatar Energy’s facilities at Ras Laffan Industrial City have fundamentally altered the geopolitical calculus of the Persian Gulf. By forcing Doha to halt production at the world’s largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) export complex and declare force majeure on international deliveries, Tehran has not merely triggered a severe global energy shock-it has permanently dismantled the illusion of Qatari diplomatic immunity.

For years, the Qatari government has masterfully played a high-stakes double game. It positioned itself as a vital Western ally and the indispensable host of the forward headquarters of United States Central Command at Al Udeid Air Base, while simultaneously serving as the primary financial, logistical, and ideological sanctuary for Hamas, the Muslim Brotherhood, and other Islamist proxy groups.

The spectacle of Iranian military assets crippling the very economic engine that funded Tehran's proxies exposes the fatal flaw in Doha’s strategy. More importantly, it presents Jerusalem and Washington with an unprecedented opportunity to permanently sever the Middle East's most lucrative terror-finance nexus.

The economic and strategic fallout from the March 2 strikes cannot be overstated. With Ras Laffan accounting for approximately one-fifth of global LNG supply, the sudden cessation of exports has sent European and Asian natural gas prices surging by upwards of 50 percent. Qatar has long insulated itself from regional accountability by cultivating a reputation as the world's most dependable energy supplier. That reputation is now in ashes.

The strikes demonstrate that Iran, bleeding from severe joint U.S.-Israeli military operations and facing an existential leadership crisis, no longer values Doha as a protected intermediary. Instead, a desperate Tehran is willing to inflict catastrophic collateral damage on its erstwhile financial facilitators to project power and punish any regional actor hosting American military infrastructure.

Qatar is learning the harsh historical lesson that underwriting an adversary's proxy network does not buy security; it merely feeds a tiger that will eventually turn on its handler.

The smoke rising over Ras Laffan must serve as a clarion call. The billions of dollars Qatar channeled into the Gaza Strip over the past decade did not buy moderation or stability. Instead, this capital underwrote the extensive subterranean military infrastructure and the arsenal of munitions that Hamas utilized to execute the atrocities of October 7.

By permitting Qatar to maintain the Hamas politburo in five-star luxury under the guise of "mediation," the international community inadvertently bought Tehran the time and space needed to accelerate its regional hegemonic ambitions and its nuclear program. The diplomatic theater of cease-fire negotiations hosted in Doha has routinely served to legitimize a designated terrorist organization while shielding its state sponsor from meaningful consequences.

The current chaos presents a strategic window that Israel and the United States must exploit without hesitation. The era of tolerating Qatari compartmentalization-where Doha is lauded for hosting U.S. forces while escaping censure for funding designated terror entities-must end immediately.

First, Washington and Jerusalem must demand the permanent closure of the Hamas political office in Doha and the immediate extradition of its remaining leadership.

Second, the U.S. Treasury Department should apply the full weight of secondary sanctions to freeze all Qatari bank accounts and financial mechanisms linked to Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and other Iranian proxy fronts. The same rigorous financial isolation applied to direct Iranian assets must now be extended to the Qatari pipelines that have historically bypassed those sanctions.

Furthermore, the formation of joint Israeli-Gulf intelligence task forces should be accelerated to map and dismantle the entire illicit financial architecture connecting Doha, Tehran, and Gaza. As the regime in Iran fractures under unprecedented military pressure, there is a distinct risk that its remaining assets and operatives will attempt to scatter and burrow deeper into permissive jurisdictions. Denying them the Qatari financial safe haven is a critical component of regional stabilization.

The Israeli war cabinet and American defense establishment cannot afford to revert to the status quo ante. Striking the financial jugular of the Iranian proxy network is as vital as neutralizing its military commanders. Every day of delay allows Qatar to begin repairing its LNG empire and quietly reconstituting the illicit financial flows that sustain regional instability.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has inadvertently done the West a strategic favor by proving that Qatar is a vulnerable participant in Tehran’s axis, not a neutral broker. It is time to hit the funding, end the double game, and secure the region's future.

Amine Ayoub, a fellow at the Middle East Forum, is a policy analyst and writer based in Morocco. Follow him on X: @amineayoubx