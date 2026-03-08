Henry Garfinkle, a 26-year-old from Canada, arrived early this morning (Sunday) at Ben Gurion Airport, becoming the first new immigrant to make Aliyah since the launch of Operation “Roaring Lion." Garfinkle made Aliyah with the assistance of Nefesh B’Nefesh, in collaboration with the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, the Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael, and the Jewish National Fund-USA.

Gorfinkel arrived in Israel at 4:45 a.m and despite the early hour and the major life change, he began his Hebrew studies today at Ulpan Etzion in Ra’anana, as part of his absorption and integration process in Israel.

Holding a degree in political science, Gorfinkel plans to continue working in his field in Israel, driven by a desire to contribute to his new homeland and Israeli society.

He explained that his decision to make aliyah during such a challenging period was motivated by a sense of mission and a deep personal connection to Israel. With family and friends already in the country, he expressed great excitement upon his arrival.

Minister of Aliyah and Integration Ofir Sofer welcomed Gorfinkel, saying: “I congratulate Henry on making aliyah during wartime, after a determined and remarkable effort to reach Israel. His journey embodies Zionism, courage, and deep love for the country. The defeat of our enemies and the bravery of our fighters will inspire many Jews around the world to make aliyah, and we will continue to support them in doing so."