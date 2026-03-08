הראיון של השגריר יחיאל לייטר ב-BBC צילום מסך

A BBC broadcaster provoked Israel’s Ambassador to the US, Dr. Yechiel Leiter, when he questioned, “Neither the US nor Israel provided any evidence that Iran was intending to launch an imminent attack nor any evidence that Iran would have a nuclear weapon that could be used within weeks," before moving to strike it.

“Shown to whom? The BBC?" Leiter responded. “We've shown it to each other and we're quite confident they were quite confident on using nuclear weapons once they achieve them. And right now I don’t understand exactly what the question is. You have ballistic missiles raining down on 12 different countries - that's not imaginary and I don't think it has to be proven. It's clear that they have ballistic missiles that they're willing to shoot at all their neighbors. If they had nuclea-tipped warheads, they would use them too. It's just that simple."

When the interviewer shifted to the Lebanon front, asking if Israel considers the consequences for Lebanese civilians who have nothing to do with the conflict, Ambassador Leiter responded angrily: “They have nothing to do with the conflict? Were you so concerned about the tens of thousands of Israelis who had to be moved out of their homes because Hezbollah fires missiles into our towns and villages? You don't seem to be too concerned about that. So don't lecture me about what Israel is doing in Lebanon is not part of the conflict."

According to Ambassador Leiter, “There are certainly humanitarian consequences when you allow a terrorist organization to take over your country and point 150,000 missiles at a neighboring country - and if you have a problem with that humanitarian issue, you should face the Hezbollah and the Lebanese government, and not Israel, that is responding to a hostile, malevolent attacker on our country. We are self-respecting people, a self-respecting country, and we don't need to be drilled about humanitarian issues over our border while people are firing missiles at us."