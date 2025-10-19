The feeling is mixed. With God’s help, we were privileged to see living hostages return, but it is still unclear how the war will end. What will happen in Gaza? Will there be political achievements? What is already clear is that the revelation of the heroism of the ground forces - who risked their lives for the protection of the people and the Land - is the main victory.



Hundreds of millions of our enemies - spiritual heirs of the Nazis, may their name be blotted out - knew that we have advanced technology and a sophisticated air force. But they thought our spirit was weak, and that we no longer had the strength to fight. Therefore, they believed they could, with persistence and determination, destroy the State of Israel, and murder the Jews.



Even Israel’s leaders feared that Israeli society was not strong enough to endure a war.

The civilians and soldiers who threw themselves, on Simchat Torah two years ago, into the defense of their brothers in the south - all the holy soldiers who were killed and injured during two years of battle - breathed life into the entire nation. Thanks to them, the People of Israel lives, and endures.



The reservists, who, with the encouragement of their families, served hundreds of days, and the regular combat soldiers, who fought on the front lines for extended periods - they are the ones who strengthened our spirit, and lifted our stature.



From them will sprout our salvation. We hope that from them will grow a new leadership echelon - one that will advance Israel in the fields of security and education, settlement and immigration, society and economy, law and foreign policy.

Renouncing the Annual Grant from the United States

Israeli society is now required to undergo a comprehensive self-examination. One of the most necessary corrective steps seems to be the renunciation of the $3.8 billion annual grant that the State of Israel receives from the United States.



More than 80% of this aid is conditional upon Israel purchasing, with that sum, airplanes, weapons, and missile defense systems from the United States.



As will be explained below, this is what halakha (Jewish law) requires, and it also makes sense logically.

The Prohibition Against Receiving Charity from Non-Jews Due to Desecration of God’s Name

It is forbidden for a Jew to receive charity from non-Jews because of the desecration of God’s Name, lest the non-Jews say: “How disgraceful are the Jews and how disgraceful is their religion, that they do not support their own poor, and the people of other nations must support them.” (Shulchan Aruch, Yoreh De’ah 254:1; Shach, Taz, and Levush 1).

Our Sages also said (Sanhedrin 26b) that one who publicly receives charity from a non-Jew is disqualified from serving as a witness. Since he sinned due to desire for money and desecrated God’s Name, it is feared that he would also lie for bribes (Rashi).

Additionally, since he was willing to degrade his dignity by receiving public charity from a non-Jew, there is concern that he would likewise degrade his dignity by giving false testimony (Rambam, Edut 11:5).

So too, our Sages said: when those who receive charity from idolaters increased, the Jews became the tail and the idolaters the head; Israel stood behind, and the nations in front (Sotah 47b - in euphemistic language in the Gemara).

The Role of Israel Is to Bring Blessing to the Nations - Not to Take Donations

The role of Israel is to walk in the ways of God - in righteousness and justice - and thereby merit His blessing, and in turn, bring goodness and blessing to all nations.



As it is written:



“And God said to Abram: Go from your land, your birthplace, and your father’s house to the land that I will show you. And I will make you a great nation and bless you and make your name great, and you shall be a blessing. I will bless those who bless you and curse those who curse you, and all the families of the earth shall be blessed through you” (Genesis 12:1-3).



And further after the Binding of Isaac: “And through your offspring shall all the nations of the earth be blessed, because you have listened to My voice” (Genesis 22:18).

To Isaac: “And through your offspring shall all the nations of the earth be blessed” (Genesis 26:4).



To Jacob: “The land on which you lie I will give to you and to your offspring. Your descendants shall be as the dust of the earth, and you shall spread out westward, eastward, northward, and southward, and all the families of the earth shall be blessed through you and your offspring” (Genesis 28:13-14).

Receiving Charity from Non-Jews Delays the Redemption

Our Sages said (Bava Batra 10b) that when Israel receives charity from non-Jews, the non-Jews grow haughty and scorn Israel, and are strengthened in continuing to subjugate them.



Therefore, Jews who accept charity from them cause the continuation of the exile, and delay the redemption.



As it is written:

“When its harvest withers, it will be broken off; women will come and burn it. For it is not a people of understanding; therefore, its Maker will not have mercy on it, and its Creator will not be gracious to it” (Isaiah 27:11).



That is, when the merits of the non-Jews who subjugate Israel are dried up, they will be like dry chaff, easily broken and burned, and Israel will be freed from them.



But when Israel acts without wisdom and receives charity from them, the non-Jews’ merits increase, and they continue to subjugate Israel - and God does not have mercy on Israel to redeem them.

The Prohibition Is Even More Severe with Ministers and States

If receiving charity from individuals degrades Israel’s honor and prolongs the exile, all the more so when it comes from ministers and states.



Only if refusing the donation might endanger Israel - for the sake of “peace with the kingdom” - is it permissible to accept it.



As the Talmud (Bava Batra 10b) relates: Iphra Hormiz, the mother of the king of Persia, sent 400 dinars to Rabbi Ami to distribute to the poor.



Even though she was personally known as a righteous woman, since she was the mother of the king who subjugated Israel, Rabbi Ami refused to accept her donation.



She then sent the money to Rava, who accepted it.



When Rabbi Ami heard, he was upset with Rava and accused him:



“How could you support the poor of Israel with the charity of non-Jews, without concern that this prolongs the exile?” - quoting Isaiah 27:11.



However, the Talmud explains that Rava accepted the donation for the sake of peace with the kingdom, as refusal might have been perceived as an insult and provoked hostility.



Later, without Iphra Hormiz knowing, Rava gave the money to poor non-Jews. This was not considered deception, since it is known that Jews support poor non-Jews alongside poor Jews (Gittin 61a; Rashi Bava Batra 11a, “d’lo”). And the man who told Rabbi Ami about Rava receiving the charity money from Iphra Hormiz did not finish the story by mentioning that Rava had made a point of supporting non-Jewish poor with it.

In contrast, on another occasion, Iphra Hormiz sent a large sum to Rav Yosef, asking that it be used for a “great mitzvah.”



Since she specified this, Rav Yosef could not divert it to non-Jewish poor (which is not considered a great mitzvah) without violating the prohibition of deception (Chullin 94a).

Therefore, Rav Yosef used her donation for redeeming Jewish captives - the highest form of charity (Bava Batra 8a; Tosafot “yativ”).

When There Is No Other Option, One May Accept Charity from Non-Jews

The prohibition applies only when the poor can survive, even with difficulty, without it. But if he cannot survive, it is permitted to accept charity from non-Jews in private.

If that is not possible, and no Jew is available to support him, he may receive it publicly, and is not disqualified from testifying, since it was done under duress (Rambam, Matnot Aniyim 8:9; Shulchan Aruch YD 254:1; Rishon Letzion; Aruch Hashulchan).

Is There Still Necessity for Receiving the Grant?

When the State of Israel was poor and weak, there was necessity - and as we learned, in dire situations, one may accept charity. But over time, Israel gradually became a wealthy state. Even 30 years ago, it was already questionable whether this aid was necessary.

In 5750 (1990), Israel’s annual GDP was about $61 billion, and the American aid of $3 billion was about 5% of that.



But today, in 5785 (2025), Israel’s GDP is $583 billion, and the aid is $3.8 billion - just 0.65%. It is relatively easy to give up such a sum. For comparison:

COVID response required the State of Israel to add nearly $50 billion, and the war required about $75 billion.

He Who Illicitly Accepts Charity Will End Up Needing It

Our Sages said in the Mishnah that one who pretends to be poor in order to receive charity - his punishment is that he will become poor and need charity.



n their words:



“Whoever does not need to take but takes - will not leave this world until he truly needs to take… Whoever is not lame, blind, or crippled, but makes himself appear so (to receive charity), will not die of old age until he becomes one of them”, as it is said: ‘Justice, justice shall you pursue’” (Pe’ah 8:9).

Conversely, one who is eligible for charity but refuses to take and lives in hardship - in the end will become wealthy.

“Whoever needs to take but does not - will not die of old age until he supports others from his own means. As it is said: ‘Blessed is the man who trusts in the Lord; the Lord will be his trust.’”

The General Consideration

It is understood that there is a difference between an individual and a state. However, the fundamental principle is that it is a desecration of God’s Name that the State of Israel is in need of assistance and does not manage on its own with its ongoing challenges, to the point of needing an annual grant of $3.8 billion.

Additionally, receiving the grant has gradually led Israel to shut down most of its arms factories, to the point where after just two weeks in the recent conflict, ammunition ran out, and we were dependent on shipments from the U.S. - along with dictates from the Biden administration that greatly burdened us.



The grant also restricted us in the mitzvah of Yishuv Ha’Aretz (settling the Land of Israel). In this way, the yoke of exile still rests somewhat on our necks.

The Problem with Receiving U.S. Military Aid

According to all the above, it appears there is a prohibition in continuing to accept the annual U.S. grant.

Therefore, with great gratitude to the United States, which merited to assist in the fulfillment of the holy prophecies about the return of the People of Israel to its Land - it is appropriate to announce that starting next year, we will no longer request this grant. Nevertheless, we very much request that the United States continue to stand by us on the international stage.

If we are wise enough to do this during the days of President Trump, whose support for Israel is worthy of praise, the renunciation will be more appreciated.

This article appears in the ‘Besheva’ newspaper and was translated from Hebrew