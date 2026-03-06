Five IDF soldiers were severely injured on Friday as a result of projectile fire toward Israeli territory near the Lebanese border, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

The soldiers were evacuated to receive medical treatment in the hospital, and their families have been notified.

Three additional soldiers were lightly injured in the same incident. These soldiers were evacuated to receive medical treatment in the hospital and their families have been notified.

The Galilee Medical Center reported that the soldiers are suffering from injuries caused by shrapnel.

On Thursday, a combat officer in the Givati Brigade was seriously injured, and another soldier in the brigade was moderately injured by an anti-tank missile strike during fighting in southern Lebanon.

The soldiers were injured after terrorists fired a missile at a Givati force positioned in the security zone. The force returned fire and eliminated the terrorists after a prolonged battle. The injured soldiers were evacuated to Rambam Hospital in Haifa to receive medical treatment.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)