הירי מעל שמי ירושלים צילום: ערוץ 7

Sirens were sounded on Thursday evening in central Israel, the Sharon and Samaria regions, after missile launches were detected from Iran.

Magen David Adom reported that interception debris fell in the areas of Elad, Bareket, and Beit Aryeh. As of now, no injuries have been reported. It is being examined whether a missile with a cluster warhead was launched from Iran.

A cluster missile releases 22 small submunitions at an altitude of about 7 kilometers above the target area, which then disperse over a range of roughly 8 kilometers without distinction.

Iran possesses three types of ballistic missiles equipped with cluster warheads, including the Qadr and Khorramshahr, which are capable of reaching Israel. The submunitions cannot penetrate a reinforced safe room, but they may cause casualties and damage.

An El Al flight from Geneva to Tel Aviv altered its route following the launches from Iran toward central Israel. The aircraft, which took off from Switzerland, was seen on the flight-tracking app Flightradar circling over the Mediterranean Sea.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Air Force completed another wide wave of strikes throughout the day, during which numerous munitions were dropped on about 200 targets in western and central Iran, including dozens of ballistic missile launchers. Footage released from one of the attacked sites shows the elimination of several soldiers of the Iranian terror regime.

The strike adds to a series of attacks since the beginning of the operation, focusing on the terror regime’s ballistic missile array. Since the start of the operation, hundreds of launch sites across Iran have been struck, with an emphasis on western Iran, in an effort to reduce as much as possible the scope of fire toward the territory of the State of Israel.