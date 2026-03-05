IDF strikes Iranian regime operatives IDF Spokesperson

Throughout the day on Thursday, the Israeli Air Force completed a wave of strikes on over 200 targets, including Iranian regime sites and ballistic missile launchers.

In footage released today from one of the sites that was struck, the elimination of several Iranian terror regime operatives can be seen.

These strikes join previous strikes that have taken place since the start of the operation, which are focused on dismantling the Iranian regime’s ballistic missile array.

Since the beginning of the operation, hundreds of launch sites across Iran have been struck - especially in western Iran - in order to reduce missile launches toward the State of Israel.