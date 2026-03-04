הברכה של הרב זלמן מלמד לטייסי חיל האוויר צילום: באדיבות המצלם

Beit El Yeshiva Dean Rabbi Zalman Baruch Melamed met with students in honor of Purim and blessed the pilots operating in Iran.

"We want to bless all the pilots who are in the skies of Iran and are busy erasing Amalek. We bless you that you should do a total erasure, to leave not one Agag or his descendants," Rabbi Melamed stated.

His students also asked the rabbi to bless Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "I want to support Benjamin, may he erase the remnant of Amalek completely," Rabbi Melamed added.