תיעוד ראשון מהאוויר: מטוסי קרב של חיל האוויר בדרכם לתקיפה באיראן צילום: דובר צה"ל

For the first time since the start of the operation against Iran, the IDF on Wednesday published aerial footage of IAF fighter jets en route to strike regime targets in Iran.

Earlier in the day, the IDF announced IAF jets struck a large Iranian terror regime military compound in eastern Tehran.

The compound contained the headquarters of all of the Iranian security organizations, including the IRGC, the Intelligence Directorate, the Basij, the Quds Force, the Internal Security forces, Cyber Warfare, and the unit in Internal Security responsible for suppressing protests.

According to the IDF, Iranian operatives who are responsible for managing the operation, promoting additional terrorist attacks against Israel and the region, and repressing the people of Iran were operating in the command centers that were targeted.