The Israeli Air Force, precisely guided by IDF intelligence, completed a wide-scale strike on Wednesday afternoon targeting a large Iranian terror regime military compound in eastern Tehran.

The compound contained the headquarters of all of the Iranian security organizations. In addition, activity by Iranian operatives was identified in the compound.

Struck command centers in the compound include:

* The IRGC headquarters

* The Intelligence Directorate headquarters

* The ‘Basij’ headquarters

* The 'Quds Force' headquarters

* The Internal Security forces headquarters

* Cyber Warfare headquarters

* The headquarters of the unit in Internal Security responsible for suppressing protests

According to the IDF, Iranian operatives who are responsible for managing the operation, promoting additional terrorist attacks against Israel and the region, and repressing the people of Iran were operating in the command centers that were targeted.