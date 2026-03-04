Israel has eliminated Rahman Makadam, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Special Operations Department, according to a report by Channel 12.

Makadam was reportedly responsible for the assassination attempt on Donald Trump ahead of the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

The report added that Trump was informed in recent hours by Israeli officials of Makadam’s killing.

The assassination attempt took place on July 13, 2024, during a campaign rally near Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump was lightly wounded in the shooting, suffering an injury to his right ear, and was evacuated from the scene conscious and in stable condition.