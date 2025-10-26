The Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) announced on Sunday that it will begin withdrawing its fighters from Turkish territory as part of a coordinated disarmament process with the government. The group called on Ankara to introduce political and legal measures to support the move.

Classified as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, the PKK has fought the Turkish state since 1984, with the conflict claiming tens of thousands of lives. The group’s decision follows a May declaration by its jailed leader, Abdullah Ocalan, urging an end to armed resistance.

From northern Iraq, the PKK said its withdrawal aims to establish what it described as a “free, democratic and brotherly life.” The organization stated that the step reflects its commitment to peace and called on the Turkish government to pass laws allowing its integration into political life.

Omer Celik, spokesman for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s AK Party, said the decision marked progress toward the government’s goal of a “terror-free Turkey.” He added that a parliamentary body would define the legal framework for the next stage of the process.

The PKK has operated from northern Iraq for years after being pushed from Turkey’s southeast. The group’s focus has evolved from seeking full independence to advocating for broader Kurdish rights and local autonomy. Ankara insists that Kurdish citizens enjoy equal rights but opposes any separatist agenda.