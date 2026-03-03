נתניהו בקריאת המגילה בישיבת מרכז הרב צילום: ללא

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu participated in the Purim Megillah reading on Tuesday evening at the Merkaz Harav Yeshiva in Jerusalem, together with his wife, Sara, and son, Yair.

The yeshiva dean, Rabbi Yaakov Shapira, hosted the Prime Minister, who read from a Kosher Megillah scroll, at the institution's library, where a terrorist massacred eight students and wounded 11 others on March 6th, 2008.

"Instead of hearing sirens, we will soon hear the sound of the shofar of our redemption," Rabbi Shapira told Netanyahu, and added, "Mordecai will not kneel or bow down, Mordecai was from the tribe of Binyamin. We also bow to no one."

Those present recounted that the Prime Minister's excitement was evident throughout the event.

The yeshiva emphasized that the reading was held with a small group and that the library is located near a protected area.