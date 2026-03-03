Just before the attack on the senior council which was supposed to select a successor to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Mossad published a post in Persian on X (formerly Twitter).

The post stated, "It doesn't matter who is elected today, their fate is already sealed - only the Iranian people will choose their future leader."

Israel attacked the building of the Assembly of Experts in Qom, located in central-western Iran, which is responsible for selecting the next leader of the Islamic Republic after the elimination of Ali Khamenei.

An Israeli security source said that the IDF attacked the building during the vote for the successor, noting that at the time of the attack, fewer than the full 88 members of the council were present in the building. In contrast, another report from Iran stated that the building was empty, and no one was present at the site.