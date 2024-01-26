Kuwait's interior ministry said on Thursday it had foiled a plan by a terrorist cell to attack Shiite Muslim places of worship, Reuters reported, citing Kuwait’s state news agency KUNA.

Security personnel monitored the cell's movements and arrested three people described as members of a terrorist organization, KUNA said. The three were Arabs, it added without going into more detail.

Kuwait has several times arrested suspected terrorists in recent years. In 2021, security forces in Kuwait arrested a squad linked to the Hezbollah terrorist organization. The four members of the squad were arrested on suspicion of recruiting young people to join the organization's activities in Syria and Yemen.

In 2017, Kuwaiti authorities arrested a terror cell which was linked to Hezbollah.

In September of 2015, 24 people were charged with plotting attacks against the Gulf state in collaboration with Iran and Hezbollah.

That year, Kuwait suffered its deadliest militant attack in decades when a suicide bomber blew himself up inside a packed Shiite mosque, killing 27 people. Islamic State (ISIS) claimed responsibility.

The country has arrested several terrorists affiliated with the Islamic State (ISIS) in recent years.