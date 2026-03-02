The aftermath of Sunday’s direct Iranian ballistic missile strike on Beit Shemesh is a chilling portrait of a failed strategic paradigm. In broad daylight, a heavy Iranian warhead obliterated a neighborhood synagogue and its adjacent bomb shelter. Nine innocent Israelis were slaughtered as they huddled in what they believed was an impenetrable sanctuary. More than forty others were wounded in a tranquil residential area suddenly reduced to a cratered war zone.

The haunting images of rescue crews picking through shattered glass and torn prayer books demonstrate a brutal reality: defensive miracles can only do so much. Iron Dome and David’s Sling have saved countless lives, but when even a single Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) missile pierces the defensive umbrella in a direct hit, the price is paid in blood. This cruel strike is a stark reminder that no city in Israel is safe so long as Tehran’s missile infrastructure remains intact.

The targeted building was a house of prayer where families took refuge. Yet, the warhead penetrated that very bomb-proof chamber. A family should never die while praying for mercy. If heavy steel and concrete cannot withstand Iran’s direct aggression, then the entire Israeli home front remains exposed to annihilation. And make no mistake - that is their goal.

The Absurdity of "Proportionate" Restraint

Yet, before the dust had even settled over the ruins, self-appointed critics in Western capitals were already reading from their predictable scripts, calling for Israeli "restraint."

They urge Israel to avoid escalation at all costs. Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy (Dem.), for example, publicly admonished Israel’s war effort as "unacceptable and unsustainable," pressing for a "proportionate" campaign focused on minimizing civilian harm. Speaking from the safety of Washington, Murphy demanded Israel switch to "surgical" strikes only.

In short, the foreign policy establishment is demanding that Israel hit the pause button-even while mourning a missile massacre orchestrated by a sovereign state sponsor of terror. They expect Jerusalem to absorb a ballistic barrage as if it were a natural disaster. This mindset is dangerously delusional. You cannot negotiate a "proportionate" peace with a radical regime whose stated goal is your total destruction.

The Catastrophic Cost of Half-Measures

The truth, rooted in the harsh realities of the region, is that anything short of a decisive military victory merely invites the enemy to rebuild, rearm, and strike again.

Consider the catastrophic cost of half-measures over the last two decades. Recall the countless ceasefires where terror proxies were allowed to live to fight another day. Israel paid an unbearable price every time it walked away while the enemy still stood.

The same lesson applies to Iran’s missile menace. A ceasefire now would not neutralize Tehran; it would legitimize it.

History has proven that the strategy of "mowing the grass" is dead. Each temporary truce gave Israel's enemies the crucial breathing room required to upgrade their arsenals. The only alternative to endless terror is the complete eradication of the threat. Israel must strike the IRGC’s missile batteries and launch sites until they cease to exist. Every hour Jerusalem delays a devastating counter-strike is another hour the IRGC uses to restock rockets.

Strength is the Only Currency

Critics whisper about the costs of endless war-political isolation and international pressure. But what is infinitely more costly is leaving a genocidal regime’s arsenal intact. Today’s victims in Beit Shemesh would be alive if the systems that launched those weapons had been preemptively eradicated.

In the Middle East, overwhelming strength and unwavering deterrence are the only currencies that matter. Following the strike, Gulf states condemned Iran in the strongest terms. Crucially, they did not call for a ceasefire once the missiles fell. If nations like Bahrain and the UAE recognize the necessity of neutralizing Tehran’s aggression, why should Israel stop when the job is unfinished?

Containment is dead. Proportionality is a myth. Every day the Iranian missile force survives is another day a synagogue or school is held hostage. Israel owes it to the victims in Beit Shemesh-and to every citizen cowering under the shadow of ballistic threats-to press the offensive relentlessly. Let history record that when faced with a massacre at home, Israel chose permanent security over temporary complacency.

The blood on the walls of Beit Shemesh cries out for nothing less.

Amine Ayoub, a fellow at the Middle East Forum, is a policy analyst and writer based in Morocco. Follow him on X: @amineayoubx