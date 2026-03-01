IRGC emergency command center IDF Spokesperson

In a large-scale wave of strikes conducted over the past several hours, after the Israeli Air Force achieved air superiority over Tehran, the IDF struck dozens of the regime’s military command centers, including headquarters belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), intelligence headquarters, IRGC Air Force command centers, and internal security headquarters.

The strikes were directed at command centers in which IDF intelligence had identified active operational presence of Iranian regime personnel responsible for managing combat operations and planning terror campaigns against the State of Israel and regional countries.

One of the emergency compounds targeted served the Operations Directorate and the Directorate of Intelligence of the Iranian terror regime. From this site, regime officials managed combat activities and developed operational and intelligence assessments.

The IDF noted that the completed wave of strikes significantly degrades the Iranian regime’s command-and-control capabilities, including the elimination of personnel operating within its most central military headquarters.