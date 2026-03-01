תיעוד: מטוסי קרב בדרך לאיראן צילום: דובר צה"ל

In recent hours, Israeli Air Force aircraft have been operating with air superiority in the skies over Tehran, striking and eliminating numerous targets.

Targets struck include ballistic missile launchers, headquarters, Iranian air defense systems, and command centers of the Iranian terrorist regime.

In parallel, air defense and control arrays, together with Israeli Air Force fighter jets and attack helicopters, have successfully intercepted more than 50 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel since the beginning of the operation.